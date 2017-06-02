NEWS

Officials: North Carolina nightclub owner was having meth mailed to him

Charles John Carver ( New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
A North Carolina nightclub owner faces multiple charges after authorities say he had methamphetamine sent to him via U.S. mail.

The StarNews reports 55-year-old Charles John Carver was arrested Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

At Carver's first court appearance Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo said the Ibiza Nightclub owner ordered the meth online, and law enforcement did a "controlled delivery" of 90 grams in a package that Carver accepted. During a search officials seized $30,000-$40,000 and an additional 4 grams of meth from a safe.

Carver's attorney James Blanton said the money found in the safe isn't connected to drug activity.

Carver's bail is set at $400,000.
