What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Hatteras Island (WTVD)

By and Tim Pulliam
OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands:

The latest:


* Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative continues restoration efforts
* Crews estimate restoration efforts to take about a week or two
* Local businesses feeling negative effects

In order to restore power, officials at Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said "the first solution is to continue excavating the damaged cables and work to splice them back together; repairs have already begun on the first excavated cable. The second solution is to build a new overhead transmission line that would run from the south end of the Bonner Bridge to meet the cooperative's existing overhead transmission line. Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative will actively pursue both of these solutions until it is clear which of these will provide the fastest and safest option for a full repair. Depending on which solution turns out to be the most practical, the timeline for a complete repair could vary from one to two weeks."

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Hatteras Island.

The order was for all visitors to Hatteras Island and became effective at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The evacuation order included the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras.

  • This evacuation order does not include any areas north of Oregon Inlet. All areas north of Oregon Inlet remain open with no restrictions in place.

  • It may take days or weeks to repair after workers cut electric cable

  • By 3 p.m., DOT had evacuated 2,386 people by ferry off Ocracoke and shuttled 893 cars

  • The construction company that acknowledged cutting an electric transmission cable that provides power to the islands is digging at the site to determine the extent of the damage.

A state of emergency has been issued for two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company cut an electrical line along Bonner Bridge leading to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

About 3,800 thousand people were evacuated Saturday while residents were stuck using generators.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the declaration Thursday night.

Cooper says the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.



Crews worked through the weekend to determine how severe the damage was when a construction crew working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. Officials said it could take several weeks to repair; however, they have not given an exact date as to when power will be restored.



PCL Construction, which is building a new bridge between the Outer Banks and the mainland, said it accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable on the south side of Oregon Inlet on Thursday.



Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage.

While crews work to fix the damage, Cooper said he's supplying state resources to help neighbors manage the crisis.

But it's not just residents feeling the effects, local businesses are taking a hit too.

"The average vehicle is $15," said Cedar Island Ferry worker Myrna Willis. "Well, for each one of those people refunded the state's losing that $15 back into that person's pocket, we are losing."

And that loss is trickling down convenience stores like Island's Choice.

"Usually everyone knows this is the last stop before getting on the ferry, so they'll usually stop, gas up, come get a drink, use the restroom, and it's not been that way today, people are not coming in," said owner Sherman Goodwin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
