Ohio mother brutally beaten over broken sippy cup

COLUMBUS, Ohio --An Ohio mother was brutally beaten in a park by two people who became irate after her child broke their toddler's sippy cup.
The mother claims she and her two children were playing at a local park when one of her toddlers broke another child's sippy cup.
Noticing what happened, she apologized to the other child's mom and offered to pay $10 to replace the cup, WGHP reports.
The other mother became angry and said $10 was not enough. To avoid confrontation, the victim apologized and moved away.
When the victim said that she went to put her 1-year-old child in a swing, the angry mother walked up to her and punched her in the face.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
That's when a man walked up to the woman and punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.
After regaining consciousness, the injured mom gathered her children and drove to a relative's nearby home.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she received surgery for a broken jaw, which resulted in permanent paralysis on the right side of her face.
Police are still searching for the suspects.