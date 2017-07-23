NEWS

Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals

A lethal injection chamber used for executions is seen in this file photo. (Amber Hunt, File)

OHIO --
Ohio is coming closer to carrying out its first execution in more than three years.

Condemned child killer Ronald Phillips is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, but he still has appeals pending the U.S. Supreme Court.

Phillips has been on death row since 1993 in the brutal killing of his girlfriend's 3-year old daughter in Akron.

Documents say Phillips told a police detective he threw the girl against a wall, beat her and raped her the day she died. The state's parole board has called the killing "among the worst of the worst."

Executions in Ohio have been on hold since 2104.

The state has had trouble finding new supplies of drugs, and death row inmates made an unsuccessful challenge of Ohio's plans for a new three-drug execution method.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdeath penaltyexecutionexecutive orderchild killedmurderOhio
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Trump lawyer says it's open question whether president could pardon himself
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
8 dead, about 30 injured are found in hot semitrailer in 'human-trafficking' incident
More News
Top Stories
Police: 3 reports of sex assault at NCSU student housing
Police: 3 injured in Raleigh shooting
1 shot outside Cumberland County club
Sunday Scorcher: Heat advisory continues
Police: 8 dead in truck, 20 dire in immigrant smuggling case
Lawyer: Simpson 'on cloud 9' following parole board decision
Father won't stop searching for missing son, Cole Thomas
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Show More
Coast Guard searches for man missing off Outer Banks
Duke, UNC unite to raise money for Teen Cancer America
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Durham
Man sues lottery for not honoring $5M ticket
John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone', dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos