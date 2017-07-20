Today's Top Stories
O.J. Simpson to be released from prison early
Thursday, July 20, 2017 03:01PM
A parole board in Nevada has decided to release 70-year-old O.J. Simpson early from prison.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
OJ Simpson granted parole for Las Vegas robbery
OJ Simpson explains in own words why the robbery happened
Police: Man killed in lightning strike to nearby tree
OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during parole hearing
After diagnosis, McCain says he'll be back soon
OJ Simpson granted parole for Las Vegas robbery
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41
Body found identified as missing 71-year-old man
Teen killed after crashing into bridge along I-540
HEAT WAVE: Will feel like 100+ degrees through the weekend
Area college coaches preview upcoming football season
Accused killer in Granville Co. testifies in his defense
Waterspout makes landfall as tornado along NC coast
Group advocates for more P.E. in schools
Family demands answers after kicked off JetBlue flight
NC father indicted in hammer attack on young son
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
Fayetteville man fears for daughter, who is still missing
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
