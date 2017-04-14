NEWS

Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild

Geneva Robinson (KOCO)

OKLAHOMA CITY --
An Oklahoma City woman accused of terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch has been sentenced to life in prison.

Geneva Robinson, 51, was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life terms, The Oklahoman reported. She pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse in February.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Robinson, who dressed as "Nelda" to scare her granddaughter, admitted to scratching the girl's neck, striking her face, hitting her hand with a rolling pin and cutting her hair while she slept, according to court records.

"What she did was horrific and what she did will forever impact this child and her siblings," said Assistant District Attorney Merydith Easter. "She deserves the same amount of mercy that she showed this child, and that's none."

MORE: SEE VIDEO REPORT FROM ABC AFFILIATE KOCO

A three-minute cellphone video shown in court previews the child's abuse. It showed Robinson dressed in black, with what appears to be a mask and her hands painted green.

Tanya Jones, Robinson's defense attorney, said Robinson lacked resources to control the child.

"She understands she went too far," Jones said.

Robinson said she is getting treatment and taking medication for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Robinson's boyfriend, Joshua Granger, was also sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felony child abuse. He is expected to serve 30 years in prison.

Police said Robinson was arrested in September 2014 after taking the malnourished girl to a hospital.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newschild abuseu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Fugitive who mailed manifesto to Trump captured in Wisconsin
36 ISIS militants killed by 'mother of all bombs': Afghan officials
Why the US used the MOAB bomb to target ISIS fighters in Afghanistan
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
More News
Top Stories
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Show More
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
Video captures moment 'MOAB' hit ISIS cave network
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos