One killed in major crash on I-40 near Benson

image courtesy Crystal Nell Jackson

image courtesy Norma Gould

The NC DOT says the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and one southbound lane are closed in Johnston County near Benson after a crash. Pictures from ABC11 viewers showed a vehicle on fire.The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed.It happened three miles west of Exit 325 (NC-242) not far from the I-95 junction.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a burned car near the median and an SUV near it with heavy front end damage.The DOT said a detour is in place.Take Exit 328 A to merge onto I-95 South. Continue for 1.6 miles and Take Exit 79 for NC-50. Turn right onto NC-50 N/E Main St. In one mile turn right onto NC-50 North and continue for 10 miles. Turn right onto NC-210 East to reaccess I-95.