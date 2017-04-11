NEWS

One killed in major crash on I-40 near Benson

image courtesy LaTonya Roseboro Villanueva

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The NC DOT says the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 and one southbound lane are closed in Johnston County near Benson after a crash. Pictures from ABC11 viewers showed a vehicle on fire.



The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed.

image courtesy Crystal Nell Jackson



It happened three miles west of Exit 325 (NC-242) not far from the I-95 junction.

image courtesy Norma Gould



Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a burned car near the median and an SUV near it with heavy front end damage.

EMBED More News Videos

There was a burned car near the median



The DOT said a detour is in place.

Take Exit 328 A to merge onto I-95 South. Continue for 1.6 miles and Take Exit 79 for NC-50. Turn right onto NC-50 N/E Main St. In one mile turn right onto NC-50 North and continue for 10 miles. Turn right onto NC-210 East to reaccess I-95.

ABC11 will update this developing story as we gather information
