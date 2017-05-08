NEWS

Man dies house fire in Durham's Treyburn neighborhood

One person dies in house fire in Durham's Treyburn subdivision (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly fire after a man was found inside a burning Durham home late Sunday night.

The blaze started just before 11:15 p.m. on Summerville Lane in the Treyburn subdivision, off Vintage Hill Pkwy.

When firefighters arrived, a woman met them outside and told them she believed someone was still inside the three-story home.

Firefighters tried to go in through a second-story window, but the flames were too intense.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around midnight and later found a man's body on the second floor.

Investigators said they believe the fire started accidentally, and may have been related to smoking materials.

The home was heavily damaged in the blaze.

Authorities said the name of the victim is not being released until family members can be notified.

