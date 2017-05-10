One person injured in Knightdale house fire

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Knightdale are investigating an early morning fire that injured one person and damaged two cars and a home.
Around 12:30 a.m. fire crews were called to the home on Winning Colors Drive after two cars outside caught on fire.
Officials said the flames then spread to the garage of the house.
The condition of the person hurt in the fire has not been released.
Fire investigators are still working to figure out what started the blaze.