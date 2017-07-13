NEWS

One person killed in crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating a fatal accident that has closed a portion of Doc Bennet Road.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday along Doc Bennet Road near Airport Road.

Details surrounding the accident has not been released, but an ABC11 crew at the scene says one person died in the wreck.


