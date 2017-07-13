One person killed in crash in Fayetteville

Portion of Doc Bennett Rd in Cumberland County closed between NC-87 and I-95 after fatal wreck. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sxY27AQVf5 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) July 13, 2017

Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating a fatal accident that has closed a portion of Doc Bennet Road.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday along Doc Bennet Road near Airport Road.Details surrounding the accident has not been released, but an ABC11 crew at the scene says one person died in the wreck.ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.