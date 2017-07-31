OnStar helps Goldsboro police find stolen car

The automotive GPS program OnStar helped Goldsboro police find a car and make an arrest on Saturday.At around 10:30 a.m., police received a call about a stolen vehicle that was taken while the owner was inside a business at 227 N.C. Highway 111 South.The program was notified about the theft and within minutes located and provided officers with the whereabouts of the suspect.They went to West New Hope Road near Wayne Community College and started a traffic stop to make an arrest.When the suspect realized they were trying to stop him, he took off.OnStar was able to slow the vehicle and eventually bring it to a stop altogether.The suspect, Rashad J-Mar Fuller was arrested.He's charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, speed in excess, illegal passing, and a stop light violation.Bond is set at $8,500.