Jerome and Dora Faulkner

Edward Campbell and Eric Alexander Campbell

Opening statements began Monday in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing a Granville County couple on New Year's Eve 2014 with his father.The deaths of 73-year old Jerome Faulkner and his 62-year old wife Dora at their home near Oak Hill made national headlines when the accused killers set off on a multi-state crime spree from Texas to West Virginia.One of the suspects, 52-year-old Edward Campbell, later killed himself in Raleigh's Central Prison. Now his son Eric, the other suspect, is putting all the blame on his dad as he tries to stay off death row.In a pre-trial motion, the defense said the younger Campbell was threatened and abused by his father and he was afraid of him. It claims Eric Campbell didn't know his father intended to kill the couple. He thought it was just going to be a robbery."Eric said over and over again, 'I just thought it was going to be a robbery. I didn't want him to kill anybody. I didn't want to commit a robbery. I didn't want anyone to be robbed. I didn't want anyone to be killed,'" his defense lawyer said.After the murders, the Faulkner's bodies were loaded into their pickup truck which the Campbells drove to West Virginia. After shootout with police there the next day - New Year's 2015 - investigators found the bodies in the truck bed under a mattress.Campbell is the first defendant to face a capital punishment trial in Granville County in 25 years.