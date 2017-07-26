CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged a part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten, on Hwy 54 West in Chapel Hill, with indecent liberties with a student.
Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning.
The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school's summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.
Danielle Sunde, founder of OurPlayHouse, released a statement Wednesday afternoon:
"Several weeks ago, a parent brought to my attention a serious allegation of inappropriate contact with their child by a former substitute teacher. Upon being made aware of this allegation, I immediately contacted all applicable state and local authorities and took all necessary steps to assure the safety of the school's children.
It is this action which led to the investigation and charges currently being reported. I will continue to work with law enforcement authorities during this investigation and as always will make the safety and well-being of our school's children my highest priority."
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.
Anyone with information should contact Investigator D. Hunter at (919) 245-2915.