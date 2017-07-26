NEWS

Part-time Chapel Hill preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties with child

Philip Anthony Thomas (image courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office)

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged a part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten, on Hwy 54 West in Chapel Hill, with indecent liberties with a student.

Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning.

The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school's summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.

Danielle Sunde, founder of OurPlayHouse, released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"Several weeks ago, a parent brought to my attention a serious allegation of inappropriate contact with their child by a former substitute teacher. Upon being made aware of this allegation, I immediately contacted all applicable state and local authorities and took all necessary steps to assure the safety of the school's children.

It is this action which led to the investigation and charges currently being reported. I will continue to work with law enforcement authorities during this investigation and as always will make the safety and well-being of our school's children my highest priority."

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator D. Hunter at (919) 245-2915.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssex offenseorange county newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Felony charges filed against teen accused of livestreaming deadly crash
Durham police looking for missing boys
Trump has been 'clear' about his feelings on Sessions: Sanders
Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
More News
Top Stories
Durham police looking for missing boys
Senate rejects plan to repeal Obamacare, replace later
Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day
Raleigh hospital seeks dogs to volunteer as therapy pets
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Wake bracing for potential bus stop delays with driver shortage
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Show More
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos