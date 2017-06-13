NEWS

Orange County eputies seize 2 kilos of fentanyl

(Photo/Shutterstock)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Orange County sheriff's deputies seized about 2 kilograms of fentanyl in Hillsborough on May 16.

Authorites say that fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that has been the cause of many accidental and incidental overdoses across the country. The drug can be added to or represented as Heroin.

Orange County police is asking the public to notify law enforcement if they come across the substance.

The investigation is ongoing.
