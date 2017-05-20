SALEM, Oregon (WTVD) --One of the many powers governors hold is the authority to pardon people who have committed a crime against the state.
Thursday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown pardoned a 4th-grader after receiving a heartfelt confession letter.
In April, Samuel toured the Capitol on a class field trip and he did something "terrible," so he wrote Brown a letter, begging for her forgiveness.
"Dear Governor Brown, my class visited the Capitol on April 19. While we were there I took a hazelnut and a pen from the Capitol Building. These things were not mine and it was wrong for me to take them. I'm very sorry. I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me."
Samuel even included the pen he stole and a dollar reimbursement for the hazelnut.
Brown was moved by the boy's apology and quickly pardoned his crimes with a sweet letter of her own saying, "I accept your apology and forgive you."
She shared her letter on Facebook thanking the young man:
"Samuel, in exchange for your apology, debt repayment, and return of the pen you lifted, I formally pardon you from any further penalty. I hope the pen coming your way will be an adequate memento of your visit at the Capitol. Come back soon!"
The Oregonian reports that Brown also enclosed a pen from her office as a gift to the young man.
The sweet sentiment has been shared over 100 times on Facebook.
Storyful contributed to this post.
