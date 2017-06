Gas leak on Morgan behind #MarblesKidsMuseum 2-inch line cut. Person St heading out of #downtown closed #ABC11 — Anna Laurel (@ALaurelABC11) June 13, 2017

Outbound Person Street closed in downtown Raleigh after gas leak at the intersection with East Morgan Street.Worker were trying to cap a broken 2-inch gas line.There was no word on how long it will take.