What you need to know about the Outer Banks power outage

Elaina Athans reports on the latest from the Outer Banks.

By
OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands:

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Hatteras Island.

The order is for all visitors to Hatteras Island, effective at 6 a.m. on Saturday. This evacuation order includes the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras.

  • Two generators have arrived on Ocracoke island

  • It may take days or weeks to repair after workers cut electric cable

  • By 3 p.m., DOT had evacuated 2,386 people by ferry off Ocracoke and shuttled 893 cars

  • The construction company that acknowledged cutting an electric transmission cable that provides power to the islands is digging at the site to determine the extent of the damage.

A state of emergency has been issued for two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company cut an electrical line along Bonner Bridge leading to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

MORE: Outer Banks outage means evacuations, ruined vacations

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the declaration Thursday night.

Cooper says the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.



Crews were working to determine how severe the damage was when a construction crew working on a new bridge cut the power line to the islands Thursday morning. It could take several days or several weeks to repair.



PCL Construction, which is building a new bridge between the Outer Banks and the mainland, said it accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable on the south side of Oregon Inlet on Thursday.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked through the night to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage.

An aerial view of Bonner Bridge on Hatteras Island, North Carolina (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds)


Hyde County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Ocracoke Island. Officials hope all visitors will be off the island by noon Friday.

Ice was on display Thursday at the Variety Store on Ocracoke Island.


An estimated 10,000 tourists have been ordered to evacuate an island on North Carolina's Outer Banks after a construction company caused a power outage, leaving people stranded without air conditioning or places to eat.

The evacuation order issued for visitors to Ocracoke Island in Hyde County went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Officials say no one will be allowed onto the island unless they can prove residency.



Hyde County public information officer Donnie Shumate says there are some 10,000 visitors on the island. He said the main concern was for their safety, adding that officials want to get visitors off the island by noon Friday. The outage comes during peak tourist season, which runs from mid-June through Labor Day.


The Associated Press contributed to this report
