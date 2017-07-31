Outer Banks power to be restored in 1-2 weeks

The latest on power loss on two North Carolina islands:Governor Roy Cooper plans to visit the bridge where three electric transmission cables were damaged, causing the evacuation of tourists from two islands on North Carolina's Outer Banks.A news release from the governor's office says Cooper will visit the Bonner Bridge on Monday. It spans the Oregon Inlet. Three cables were damaged Thursday by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current one.After the stop, Cooper will visit businesses in Rodanthe, south of the bridge on Hatteras Island.The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate. Officials said it will take 1-2 weeks to restore electricity.Electric cooperatives are using generators on the two islands after PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.In order to restore power, officials at Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said:The mandatory evacuation order for all visitors to Hatteras Island and became effective at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The evacuation order included the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, and Hatteras. The evacuation order does not include any areas north of Oregon Inlet. All areas north of Oregon Inlet remain open with no restrictions in place.About 3,800 people were evacuated Saturday while residents were stuck using generators.Gov. Roy Cooper signed an emergency declaration Thursday night. He said the declaration removes restrictions on weight and the hours of service for fuel, utility and other truck drivers that may be working to deliver supplies and other resources needed to restore power.Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said its crews worked to provide intermittent power from a nearby diesel generating plant and two portable generators. Officials said the portable generators struggled to carry the load on the circuits, and people are being asked to minimize usage.While crews work to fix the damage, Cooper said he's supplying state resources to help neighbors manage the crisis. But it's not just residents feeling the effects, local businesses are taking a hit too."The average vehicle is $15," said Cedar Island Ferry worker Myrna Willis. "Well, for each one of those people refunded the state's losing that $15 back into that person's pocket, we are losing."And that loss is trickling down convenience stores like Island's Choice."Usually everyone knows this is the last stop before getting on the ferry, so they'll usually stop, gas up, come get a drink, use the restroom, and it's not been that way today, people are not coming in," said owner Sherman Goodwin.