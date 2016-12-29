NEWS

Owner of dogs shot by deputy at a Fayetteville Home Depot speaks out
He wishes the situation would have been handled differently.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It turns out an off-duty Cumberland County sheriff's deputy shot and killed two dogs, not one, after Fayetteville police said the canines attacked two people in the parking lot of a Home Depot on December 23.

The two Labrador retrievers attacked a Home Depot manager and another woman, nearly dragging her to the ground on Friday.

The deputy shot the dogs.

The manager was treated for minor injuries and the woman suffered a severe cut.

The dogs' owner, Alfred Benitez, says he was inside the store when the dogs got out of his SUV.

He says the canines were not trained to attack and were let out of the vehicle by someone trying to break into it.

Benitez says he laments the loss of his pets and wishes the deputy would have responded in a different manner. But officials say there have been problems with Benitez's dogs before.

