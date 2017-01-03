She says after her son shot a woman inside her home, cops shot her dog when they came to take him away and put tight handcuffs on her.#abc11 pic.twitter.com/iltKIRofC3 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) January 3, 2017

A woman wants answers from Durham leaders after her dog was shot by officers when police responded to a shooting incident involving her son and his girlfriend.On Monday afternoon, police said 64-year-old James Phillip Nash shot his girlfriend, 28-year-old Catrina Morgan, during a domestic incident. James lives at a house on Iredell Street with his mother, Betty Nash, 81.Betty said an officer opened the door and shot her dog. Authorities confirmed the dog was later euthanized.According to Betty, her son and Morgan were arguing in his bedroom. She claims Morgan took $300 from her son's hand, and James threatened to shoot her if she didn't leave the house.Betty said her son shot Morgan and then told her he was calling police."And when he shot her, he said, 'I'm going to the phone, Trina, and I'm calling the police and tell them exactly what I've done, and I'm gonna come out on the porch and wait for them,'" recalled Betty.James Nash was arrested and taken to the Durham County Jail without bond. Morgan fled the scene and was located by police Tuesday afternoon. She was shot in the leg, according to police.Betty Nash claims she was treated roughly by officers and has bruises on her wrists from handcuffs. Video from our crew showed her sitting on her front steps, talking to officers while upset over her dog. Two officers helped carry her from the scene, but no handcuffs were on her at the time.