#BREAKING: Deputy-involved shooting at Oxford Bonjangles. Sheriff says one deputy injured, one suspect injured, one suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/SmlsW5gSmP — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 24, 2017

An attempted arrest by a Granville County drug task force led to a wild exchange with two suspects and shots fired at a Bojangles in Oxford on Thursday night.The Granville County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that a drug task force, composed of five law officers, was working a drug operation and identified two people suspected of drug activity in the Bojangles parking lot at 1019 Lewis St.When officers approached, a suspect drove at one officer and hit him, flipping the officer on the hood of the suspect's car. The officer opened fire on the suspect while he was on the hood of the car while another officer in an undercover vehicle cut the suspect car off, causing a head-on crashOne suspect was injured and taken to Duke Hospital.A deputy was also injured and is being taken to the hospital for treatment.A second suspect is in custody.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.