Pair charged in Sanford kidnapping

Andrea Evelynn Diaz and Eric Soto Flores (images courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office)

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman and her boyfriend in a kidnapping and robbery.

Deputies said 21-year-old Andrea Evelynn Diaz and 28-year-old Eric Soto Flores kidnapped, robbed, and assaulted a man January 23 in the 19-hundred block of Kelly Drive.

Diaz was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering. She was held under $100,000 bond.

Flores was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and breaking and entering. He was held under $150,000 bond.
