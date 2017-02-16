Pair charged in Sanford kidnapping

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman and her boyfriend in a kidnapping and robbery.Deputies said 21-year-old Andrea Evelynn Diaz and 28-year-old Eric Soto Flores kidnapped, robbed, and assaulted a man January 23 in the 19-hundred block of Kelly Drive.Diaz was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering. She was held under $100,000 bond.Flores was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and breaking and entering. He was held under $150,000 bond.