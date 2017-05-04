NEWS

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip look at the assembled lawmakers after she read the Queen's Speech in London, Wednesday, May, 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool)

with the Associated Press
LONDON --
Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip will no longer carry out engagements starting this fall.

According to the Associated Press, Prince Philip will attend engagements until August, and has the queen's full support in his decision to step back from royal duties.

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will continue to carry out a full program of public engagements.

The announcement came after a meeting of royal household staff was called early Thursday morning.

A Buckingham Palace official told The Associated Press that there is "no cause for concern" after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband Prince Philip, 95.

Both appeared to be in good health Wednesday. The queen met with Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace and Philip made an appearance at a London cricket club.

The official, who spoke to the AP only on condition of anonymity, said household meetings are called from time to time.

The news set off a frenzy on social media with people speculating on what the emergency meeting could be about, ranging from the death of Prince Philip to Prince Harry's relationship.
