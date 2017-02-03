NEWS

Paramedics cut driver from vehicle in Wake County crash

Crash on North Hills Drive at Thayer Drive in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities say wet roads may have contributed to a couple of accidents in Wake County early Friday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. officials were called about a crash on North Hills Drive at Thayer Drive in Raleigh.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle, and the car ended up wrapped around a tree.

Paramedics were forced to cut the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About an half an hour later, Raleigh police were called to another accident on Huntleigh Drive at Winslow Court.

According to authorities, a vehicle lost control and overturned on its roof.

The driver was not seriously injured.

