Paramedics cut driver from vehicle in Wake County crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities say wet roads may have contributed to a couple of accidents in Wake County early Friday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. officials were called about a crash on North Hills Drive at Thayer Drive in Raleigh.
Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle, and the car ended up wrapped around a tree.
Paramedics were forced to cut the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About an half an hour later, Raleigh police were called to another accident on Huntleigh Drive at Winslow Court.
According to authorities, a vehicle lost control and overturned on its roof.
The driver was not seriously injured.
Report a Typo