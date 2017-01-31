Parent concerned about note found in school

A parent at a Triangle charter high school says he thinks our country's current political turmoil has boiled over onto his child's campus.David Herman has a daughter at Research Triangle High School, a well-respected charter school in Research Triangle Park.Herman says his daughter came home from school this week with a picture posted on Snapchat of a note posted next to a map of the United States in one of the school's hallways.The note reads in part, "May America burn".Herman is upset that the school's principal told him there was no threat to anyone and that the incident didn't rise to the level of notifying parents."What I find most unusual is the way the school handled it. I can't imagine if the word America was replaced with Islam that they would react like this. I'm sure that the student would be ejected from school and then rightfully so and the police would be involved," Herman told ABC11.School officials say they investigated, determined it wasn't really a threat, and didn't want to panic parents.Herman notified the Durham County Sheriff's Department. A sheriff's spokesperson says they looked into it but that the school didn't want to press charges.