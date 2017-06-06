NEWS

Paris police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame

Police near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

PARIS, France --
Paris police say an unidentified assailant has attacked a police officer near the Notre Dame Cathedral, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker.

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that the officer used his weapon to shoot the attacker in Tuesday's incident. The spokesperson, who was not authorized to be publicly named, said the attacker was being hospitalized.

A police union official, Cedric Michel, said a man armed with a hammer went after the police officer who was patrolling on the esplanade in front of Notre Dame Cathedral. Michel said the attacker was "neutralized" by police.

It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldattack
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Truck runs red light, slams into Fayetteville Police car
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris
What we know about the leaked NSA report on Russia
More News
Top Stories
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
Truck runs red light, slams into Fayetteville Police car
25-year-old charged with classified leak about election
Teen girls sentenced in death of school bathroom attack
Water emergency in Franklin, Granville, Vance counties
What is gerrymandering and how does it hurt voters?
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
Show More
Gay beating case at NC church in hands of jury
Will a popular grocery store be built in the Bull City?
Now they tell us? Babies should sleep in their own room
Downpour floods floor at Nash Co Sheriff's Office
Durham police identify child shot, still seeking gunman
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos