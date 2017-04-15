NEWS

Organizations hold 'peace not violence' event for children in McDougald Terrace neighborhood

Easter weekend presented an opportunity to give back to kids in a Durham neighborhood who have seen so much violence. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Easter weekend presented an opportunity to give back to kids in a Durham neighborhood who have seen so much violence.

Multiple outreach groups including Bull City United, Moms on a Mission, and Mack Entertainment sponsored Saturday's Easter egg event for the McDougald Terrace community, one of Durham's most dangerous and violent neighborhoods.

Children from the McDougald Terrace Housing projects were able to enjoy some worry free holiday fun.

"They are safe," Ashely Canady with Moms on a Mission said. "They are in a safe environment with good people, so we don't have to worry about them."

Organizers said the event was to keep children safe, busy, and out of trouble.

"It takes a village to raise a child," Carlos Wilson Sr. with Mack Entertainment said. "We have to let everyone know that we care about them. We show them that there is hope. You can overcome any barrier that's before you."

The event also featured health screenings provided by members of Jubliee Christian Church in Durham.

The community hopes to have more weekends of peace and not violence.

Bull City United, a group of former offenders, helped sponsor the event as a part of their ongoing effort to build relationships with at-risk youth in that community.

In May, they plan to open an office in McDougald Terrace.

