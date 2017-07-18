Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Fayetteville

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a pedestrian's death after he was hit and killed by a SUV early Tuesday morning.It happened just before 2 a.m. along S. Eastern Boulevard, north of Owen Drive.Authorities tell ABC11 that a man in his mid-50s was walking north in the roadway when a Chevy Suburban that was also travelling north hit him.Authorities said the driver of the SUV told officials that he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.The pedestrian reportedly had on dark clothes.Authorities said no drugs or alcohol was involved, and speed was not a factor.No charges have been filed.