Pedestrian hit and killed in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking across Owen Drive when they were struck by a 2011 Buick Lacrosse making a left turn from Boone Trail.



The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Buick Lacrosse was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of Owen Drive were closed for about two hours as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

