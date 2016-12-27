Pedestrian hit, killed in north Raleigh

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in north Raleigh.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene on Bland Road just north of Ollie Street.One car and one pedestrian were involved. Police confirmed a person was killed but did not yet release a name.Apartment residents in the area told an ABC11 crew that they fear the victim may have been their downstairs neighbor. They said she goes for walks sometimes, and left earlier Tuesday but never returned.Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop after the incident.A crash reconstruction team is on the scene.Traffic is moving normally in the area, police said.