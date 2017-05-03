Pedestrian hit, killed in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisburg Road at I-540.
It happened around 5 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a man dead in the middle of Louisburg Road (US-401) after he was hit by oncoming traffic.
Authorities tell ABC11 that the unidentified man was walking in the street when two vehicles struck him.
Northbound Louisburg Road is closed between Spring Forest Road and I-540.