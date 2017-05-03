Pedestrian hit, killed in Raleigh crash

#BREAKING pedestrian killed. Hit by 2 cars and dragged 300 feet. NB Louisburg Rd closed now between Spring Forest Rd and I540 #ABC11 — BarbaraGibbsABC11 (@BGibbsABC11) May 3, 2017

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisburg Road at I-540.It happened around 5 a.m.When police arrived, they found a man dead in the middle of Louisburg Road (US-401) after he was hit by oncoming traffic.Authorities tell ABC11 that the unidentified man was walking in the street when two vehicles struck him.Northbound Louisburg Road is closed between Spring Forest Road and I-540.