Pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary hit and killed early Sunday morning

A woman driving on U.S. 1 hit and killed a pedestrian walking on U.S. 1 in Cary early Sunday morning.
Authorities said calls came in around 3 a.m. that a man wearing black was walking in the travel lanes of U.S. 1.
At 3:12 a.m., the woman hit him.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. She had three children in the car at the time of the crash.
The children were not injured.
Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.
