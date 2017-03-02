RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man arrested for peeping into a woman's home and exposing himself in downtown Raleigh has already been convicted of peeping at the same home involving the same woman.
According to Wake County District Court Judge Keith Gregory, 32-year-old Daron Oliver has committed this exact crime before.
In courtroom 304 at the Wake County Justice Center Thursday afternoon, the judge was speaking to the prosecutor when Oliver interrupted him.
Here's how the exchange went:
Judge Keith Gregory: "That bond is set at $10,000 secured. Apparently, there was a previous conviction for secret peeping on the same victim. So that bond..."
Daron Oliver: "There's no way possible. I don't even know how I caught the charge."
Oliver later added, "I don't even know why I was arrested there, sir."
The judge apparently didn't buy it and left Oliver's bond at $10,000.
The crime happened on East Martin Street, just a hundred feet or so away from the intersection where a woman leaving after a Friday night visit to the downtown Raleigh business district was attacked a month ago.
An eyewitness who came to the woman's rescue says the man now accused in that attack had pulled the victim's pants down and was trying to drag her into the bushes.
That suspect was out of jail on a previous rape charge and is now also charged with attempted rape but this time remains behind bars.
The victim in Wednesday's peeping case spoke with ABC11 but doesn't want to be identified. She confirmed that Oliver was previously convicted for peeping at her home.
