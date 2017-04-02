Pennsylvania couple plays prank on mailman

A Pennsylvania couple decided to have some fun with the mailman on April Fools' Day.Billy Kelly is a comedian from Lewisburg, Pa.Billy and his wife left an envelope in the mail slot on Saturday for their mailman to pick up.But it wasn't an ordinary envelope.It was a very, very long one.The Kellys waited in their car for the mailman to arrive.And when the mailman showed up, he tried his hardest, but could not seem to get to the end of the envelope.Finally, the mailman discovered the other end, and that's when Billy revealed it was an April Fools' Day prank.