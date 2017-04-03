NEWS

Pennsylvania couple plays prank on mailman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A Pennsylvania couple decided to have some fun with the mailman on April Fools&#39; Day. (Billy Kelly)</span></div>
LEWISBURG, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania couple decided to have some fun with the mailman on April Fools' Day.

Billy Kelly is a comedian from Lewisburg, PA.

Billy and his wife left an envelope in the mail slot on Saturday for their mailman to pick up.

But it wasn't an ordinary envelope.

It was a very, very long one addressed to "A.P. Rilfools."

The Kellys waited in their car for the mailman to arrive.

And when the mailman showed up, he tried his hardest, but could not seem to get to the end of the envelope.

Finally, the mailman discovered the other end, and that's when Billy revealed it was an April Fools' Day prank.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsentertainmentprankPennsylvania
Load Comments
NEWS
Troubleshooter solves Durham towing problem
Judge Neil Gorsuch: what to know about the SCOTUS nominee
Senate Democrats have enough support to filibuster Gorsuch
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
More News
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!
College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest
Leg found attached to a cinder block in search for woman
Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella
Democrats plan to filibuster Trump's Supreme Court pick
Show More
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Tornado exposes pot growing operation
Three people injured in Durham County crash
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos