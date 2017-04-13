NEWS

Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Thursday struck an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said.

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives. When it was developed in the early 2000s the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.

The U.S. military headquarters in Kabul said in a statement that the bomb was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been operating.

The target was close to the Pakistani border.

Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, said the bomb was dropped from a U.S. Air Force MC-130 transport, which he said had been brought to Afghanistan "some time ago" for potential use.

Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area "while maximizing the destruction" of IS fighters and facilities. He said IS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defenses.

"This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K," he added, using the U.S. military's acronym for the IS affiliate.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
Ex-Trump aide: 'Something may have come up' with Russians about lifting US sanctions
Driver hits police car as officer investigates DWI crash
More News
Top Stories
Benson Realtor killed in Harnett Co. crash; 1 critical
Lawyer: Dragged passenger lost 2 teeth and broke his nose
13 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Truck catches on fire at Raleigh gas station
'Survivor' contestant outs competitor as transgender
Driver flees crash site, arrested while ordering breakfast
Driver hits police car as officer investigates DWI crash
Show More
Justin Jackson leaves UNC after junior season to enter NBA draft
Heartbroken dad 'can't process' crash that took son's life
Woman accuses NC mayor of assaulting her with a kiss
Teen arrested, woman wanted in fatal Raleigh shooting
Judge to check on NC man forcibly medicated in terror case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
More Photos