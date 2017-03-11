NEWS

Person arrested after scaling White House fence

The White House.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) --
The United States Secret Service said a person carrying a backpack was arrested after scaling the White House fence late Friday night.

The breach happened at about 11:38 p.m. Friday. President Donald Trump was at the White House.

The backpack the person was carrying was screened and searched, but officials said there was nothing hazardous inside.

The Secret Service did not identify the individual.

The south and north grounds of the White House were searched after the person was arrested. Officers didn't find anything concerning.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was fully briefed on this incident.

The agency didn't provide an update on the individual's status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
