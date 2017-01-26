Person dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The City of Charlotte says a person is dead after an officer-involved shooting with an armed suspect.
.@CMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. Armed suspect. One fatality. Still under investigation.— City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 26, 2017
CMPD has been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. More info will be provided ASAP. Our thoughts are with all involved.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
Police directing traffic off of Albemarle where officer involved shooting investigation going on pic.twitter.com/uxOtF5ACsg— Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 26, 2017
Just pulled up to the scene of officer involved shooting on Albemarle Rd. A sea of blue lights pic.twitter.com/B9dHiP0Syl— Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 26, 2017
#BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Executive Center Drive and Albemarle Road. Lanes closed in both directions. Stay with 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/5YferTnlMn— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 26, 2017