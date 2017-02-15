NEWS

Person killed in Durham officer-involved shooting

Officer-involved shooting in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police confirmed a fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive.

Authorities told our crew on the scene the shooting victim is dead.

Police told our crew the victim was being chased by police before the shooting.

ABC11 has multiple crews on the scene and we will be updating with the latest news as we get it. We will have live reports starting at 4 p.m.

