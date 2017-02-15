Person killed in Durham officer-involved shooting

People gathering are visibly angry & upset over what happened, yelling at police #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YkAQggCmfD — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 15, 2017

On scene now of what we're learning is a deadly officer involved shooting on Glenbrook in Durham #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/irg6xWEOIP — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) February 15, 2017

Police confirmed a fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive.Authorities told our crew on the scene the shooting victim is dead.Police told our crew the victim was being chased by police before the shooting.ABC11 has multiple crews on the scene and we will be updating with the latest news as we get it. We will have live reports starting at 4 p.m.