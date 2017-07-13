Person of interest questioned in Cumberland Co. assault

Cumberland County Sheriff's detectives are interviewing a person of interest Thursday in an assault that sent to a woman to the hospital.That person of interest, Joseph Douglas Miller, is a man who lived in the victim's home.Shana Beckett was assaulted in her home in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors say her young son found her in bed.Detectives say Miller, 24, lived in Beckett's home when the assault happened. He was picked up along Highway 301 on Thursday.They want to find Beckett's 2014 silver Toyota Corolla with NC license plate DDH-1467.The Sheriff's Office is requesting that if anyone has information on the location of the Toyota Corolla or other information, to please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.