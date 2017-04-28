ALERT CAROLINA UPDATE: UNC PD has released a photo re: its

investigation into Thursday's incident in Davis Library: https://t.co/7frHnEuMIU pic.twitter.com/rGr2ruCe2z — UNC Public Safety (@UNCDPS) April 28, 2017

UNC Police are investigating a report of a man in his mid-40s fondling a female student inside Davis Library on Thursday.The incident happened around 11 a.m., the victim told police.The suspect was described as a man in his mid-40s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing around 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman-style hat, a short-sleeved tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants, a gold watch, and carrying a green backpack.If anyone has information, please call (919) 962-8100.