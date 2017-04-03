NEWS

PHOTOS: Explosion near Russian subway station kills at least 9

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A picture shows the damaged train carriage at Technological Institute metro station in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2017. (STR&#47;AFP&#47;Getty Images)</span></div>
An explosion on a subway between stations in St. Petersburg on Monday has killed at least 9 people, according to Russian state news agencies.

A spokesman for St. Petersburg's governor had said that at least 10 were dead, but Russian media now reports at least 9 dead and an unknown number of injuries.

Videos and photos have emerged online of a smoke-filled train station after TASS reported there was an explosion inside a train car at the Sennaya Ploshad subway station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsexplosionsubwayrussiau.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
3rd Senate Democrat pledges to support Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Gunman at-large after killing deputy constable at Texas courthouse
9 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
More News
Top Stories
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Tornado exposes pot growing operation
Three people injured in Durham County crash
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Uber driver shot while dropping off rider in North Carolina
Show More
3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Chapel Hill prepares for national championship
Missing teen's family attorney calls new footage of ex-teacher, student 'a very scary image'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos