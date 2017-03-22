NEWS

PHOTOS: Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Parliament member Barry Sheerman posted this photo from inside the lock-down. (Barry Sheerman&#47;Twitter)</span></div>
At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.

ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.

Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the incident a terror attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsphotosu.s. & worldlondon
Load Comments
NEWS
Attack near UK Houses of Parliament declared terrorism: Police
At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife attack in London
North Korea conducts failed missile launch
Why North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
More News
Top Stories
At least 2 dead in car rampage, knife attack in London
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
Reported Verizon Wireless outage
Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction
Reward offered in Durham murder
Sources: ATF search of Raleigh apartment tied to downtown fire
AP: Ex-Trump chair 'secretly worked' to benefit Russia
Show More
St. Augustine's University student killed in shooting
Teen's 'cheesy' promposal goes viral
Snake on a plane: Loose snake slumbers on Alaska flight
Garner PD wants public's input on officer body cameras
NC criminal gang activity bill clears House panel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos