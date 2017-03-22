PHOTOS: Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

Cmdr Harrington ?The events near Parliament Square #Westminster has been declared a terrorist incident? — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the incident a terror attack.