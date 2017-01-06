  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Governor Roy Cooper and Council of State take oaths of office
PHOTOS: Multiple people dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Passengers stand on the tarmac following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale&#39;s airport. (Steve Campion)</span></div>
A shooter is reported to be in custody and multiple people are reported dead following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Sterling Rogers posted video to Facebook of a group of people being evacuated onto the tarmac.
At Least 5 Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
