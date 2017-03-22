PHOTOS: Parliament in lockdown after reports of firearms incident

We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

.@ABC News Special Report: Parliament in London on lockdown after "firearms incident"; Metropolitan police on scene. https://t.co/6ilOxFW6C0 pic.twitter.com/Cl1bJ8ydqN — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

A firearms incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."