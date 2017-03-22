NEWS

PHOTOS: Parliament in lockdown after reports of firearms incident

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Police secure the area close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22 following reports of violence. (Matt Dunham&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A firearms incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
