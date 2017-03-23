NEWS

PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wtvd"><span>wtvd</span></div><span class="caption-text">Flowers and a photo of killed police officer Keith Palmer on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. (Kirsty Wigglesworth&#47;AP)</span></div>
Three people were killed and at least 30 people were injured in the attack in Westminster.

The dead included, British police officer Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed repeatedly, an American tourist who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary and a school administrator.

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a statement Thursday saying Palmer was "a husband, a father ... he was every inch a hero.
Related Topics:
newsterror attacku.s. & worldeuropeattacklondon
Load Comments
NEWS
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
House intel chair apologizes for briefing White House before ranking member
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
Police identify suspected London attacker as UK native
More News
Top Stories
Body found behind home of missing Wake County woman
Teen charged in Durham murder found dead inside jail cell
Sanford school forced to close by flu
General Assembly overrides Governor Cooper's veto
ISIS claims responsibility for London attack
North Carolina artist found murdered in Washington
Man wounded in Fayetteville drive-by shooting dies
Show More
Raleigh metro area among fastest growing regions
Must-see video: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
Bill would raise North Carolina smoking age to 21
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
More Photos