Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Friday, December 30, 2016 11:42AM
Related Topics:
news
crash
nc highway patrol
New Hill
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
More News
Top Stories
NC trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Show More
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
More News
Photos
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
PHOTOS: Mexico fireworks market explosion
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2016 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham