From flags at half-mast to lighting up with the colors of the Union Jack, here's how landmarks and government buildings are showing their support.
Eiffel Tower
Paris, France
I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017
Tel Aviv City Hall
Tel Aviv, Israel
#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4— Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017
Victoria Police Department
Victoria, Canada
Our flags are at half-mast to honour fallen @metpoliceuk officer Keith Palmer & the other victims in London. #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/K22I9AHrjF— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 22, 2017
Orlando Eye
Orlando, Florida
Gateshead Millennium Bridge
Gateshead, England
Gateshead Millennium Bridge lit tonight in colours of Union Jack as mark of respect for victims & families of London?s terrorist attack pic.twitter.com/8S2xNPKo3C— Gateshead Council (@GMBCouncil) March 23, 2017
Library of Birmingham
Birmingham, England