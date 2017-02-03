NEWS

Pig blamed for setting deputy's home on fire

(Shutterstock)

ANDERSON, South Carolina --
A South Carolina pig is being blamed for a fire that destroyed its owner's home over the weekend.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office animal control officer Jamie Turner is the owner of the home. She tells the Anderson Independent Mail that the blaze likely started Saturday afternoon when the 200- to 300-pound pig knocked over a secured heat lamp, causing flames to spread through her family's house.

Neither Turner, nor her mother, nor her 14-month-old daughter was injured in the fire. The pig, two horses and two goats also survived, although two indoor dogs and three birds died in the flames.

The home was a complete loss. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,600 to help Turner with immediate expenses.

