  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NC Republicans leaders holding budget news conference
NEWS

Pilot ejects from burning F-16 during takeoff at Ellington Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

F-16 crash forces evacuation, closures near Ellington Field (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
An investigation is under way into what the Texas Air National Guard calls a "crash" of an F-16 fighter jet Wednesday morning at Ellington Airport.

The jet and its pilot were on a training mission as part of the Noble Eagle air defense program that began after September 11. The fighter jet was taking off when a series of explosions were heard and smoke rose into the air above one of Ellington's runways. The pilot is said to have safely ejected. He is with the 138th Fighter Wing based in Oklahoma, flying out of Ellington.

"From what we understand, he was on takeoff roll when something happened that we haven't determined yet," said Master Sgt. Sean Cowher, of the 147th Attack Wing of the Texas Air National Guard.

The pilot is said to have walked away after landing in the ejector seat and parachute. He was taken to an undisclosed medical facility to be checked out.

Employees and media were ordered to evacuate the airport. Continental NORAD command explained the reason for the precautions.

"There is fuel and air-to-air missiles on board," said Maj. Anthony Scott, of Air Defense Command.

A 4000-foot perimeter around the aircraft was established as an evacuation zone. It included Ellington, nearby businesses and homes on Highway 3 and Red Bluff. Houston Police told one fast food business on Red Bluff to close until the evacuation was lifted, because it was in the "danger zone."

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 viewer cell phone video of smoke billowing from Ellington Airport after pilot ejects from burning F-16



Another complication was the jet was topped off with fuel. Even after the failed take-off, the aircraft engine continued to run, although it was described as idling. It ran out of fuel late in the afternoon, which allowed the evacuation perimeter to be reduced.
PHOTOS: Scene at Ellington Field after pilot ejected from burning jet



Various agencies will be part of an interim safety board, and its work has already started.

"We'll track pieces, find pieces, and try to figure out what happened before the aircraft is removed. It will be several days before the aircraft is removed, most likely," said Scott.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsplane crashellington fieldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Republicans unveil 'discussion draft' of health care bill
Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism
Texas woman who hid gun in her vagina gets probation
More News
Top Stories
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Texas woman who hid gun in her vagina gets probation
Man flashes mother on Durham's American Tobacco Trail
Coach K rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
Show More
Flags to be lowered for NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen
Durham boy fighting leukemia gets dream Disney trip
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
More News
Top Video
Watch: Thief tripped up by pants on camera
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Coach K rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
Man flashes mother on Durham's American Tobacco Trail
More Video